19 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Deputy Governor Defends Urban Plans Updating

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ondjiva — The updating of the urban plans of the municipalities of southern Cunene province was defended Thursday by the vice-governor for Technical Services and Infrastructures, Feliciano Salomão Himulova.

The official said so at the meeting on the master plan, which brought together municipal administrators and directors, with the aim of analyzing the actions related to land planning and housing.

He explained that the province is growing, which is why there is an urgent need for redirection by complying with the guidelines of the Ministry of Planning.

"The local government has in its perspectives of governance and the provincial development plan important tasks related to the different sectors," he said.

Feliciano Salomão Himulova asked the participants to engage in the actions in order to contribute with their ideas for the improvement of the infrastructures at the level of the municipalities, which constitute the fundamental basis for the growth in both social and economic terms.

The meeting discussed the updating and elaboration of the urbanization plans, the work of the municipal steering plans and approval of the work schedule for its execution.

Angola

Angola's Lourenço to Attend Cassinga Day

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço has accepted an invitation by President Hage… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.