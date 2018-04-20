Angola: Deputy Governor Defends Urban Plans Updating

Ondjiva — The updating of the urban plans of the municipalities of southern Cunene province was defended Thursday by the vice-governor for Technical Services and Infrastructures, Feliciano Salomão Himulova.

The official said so at the meeting on the master plan, which brought together municipal administrators and directors, with the aim of analyzing the actions related to land planning and housing.

He explained that the province is growing, which is why there is an urgent need for redirection by complying with the guidelines of the Ministry of Planning.

"The local government has in its perspectives of governance and the provincial development plan important tasks related to the different sectors," he said.

Feliciano Salomão Himulova asked the participants to engage in the actions in order to contribute with their ideas for the improvement of the infrastructures at the level of the municipalities, which constitute the fundamental basis for the growth in both social and economic terms.

The meeting discussed the updating and elaboration of the urbanization plans, the work of the municipal steering plans and approval of the work schedule for its execution.