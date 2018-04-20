19 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Appoints Deputy Director of Financial Information Unit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan head of Sate João Lourenço Thursday appointed Sebastião Manuel Adão to the position of deputy director-general of the Financial Information Unit.

The Financial Information Unit was created on 15 February, under Presidential Decree.

The body deals with the Law on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, aimed to prevent and fight against this evil in Angola.

The Unit, whose director general is Francisca Salomé Massango de Brito, operates under the President's stewardship and legal inspection of National Reserve Bank of Angola.

The Unit also has a Supervisory Committee coordinated by the minister of Interior.

The Committees also comprises the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Finance and the Governor of the National Bank of Angola.

Angola

Angola's Lourenço to Attend Cassinga Day

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço has accepted an invitation by President Hage… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.