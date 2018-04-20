Angola: President Appoints Deputy Director of Financial Information Unit

Luanda — Angolan head of Sate João Lourenço Thursday appointed Sebastião Manuel Adão to the position of deputy director-general of the Financial Information Unit.

The Financial Information Unit was created on 15 February, under Presidential Decree.

The body deals with the Law on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, aimed to prevent and fight against this evil in Angola.

The Unit, whose director general is Francisca Salomé Massango de Brito, operates under the President's stewardship and legal inspection of National Reserve Bank of Angola.

The Unit also has a Supervisory Committee coordinated by the minister of Interior.

The Committees also comprises the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Finance and the Governor of the National Bank of Angola.