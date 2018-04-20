Angola On Coordinated Action for Justice and Fairness

Luanda — Angola's present and future call for a concerted action to improve resource shortage, sustainable development, equal opportunities for citizens and justice in the application of law.

This was said Thursday in Luanda by minister of State and Chief of Civil Affairs' Office of the President of Republic, Frederico Manuel dos Santos e Silva Cardoso.

"Society demands from us actions that entail key changes in its living conditions. Angola's progress requires us to reinvent our way of seeing it, living and acting, so that with different attitudes, we get different results, "he said.

The President's aide chaired the opening ceremony of the Week of Ombudsman on behalf of the head of State João Lourenço, going until the 28th this month.

The initiative marks 13th anniversary of the institution, on April 19th.

"We are aware that it is high sense of the State that guides the action of the representatives of the organs of power, through which are embodied the will and the deepest perspective of the Angolan people," he stressed.

As for the Ombudsman's Office, the official encouraged the institution

to continue consolidating its role as a social, ethical and deontological audit of society, at a time when there is a need to listen a lot, do more and have a better dialogue.

He also said to be a privilege for Ombudsman's Office to be placed in a position of being able to recommend administrative corrections, without, however, executing them, helping to compose litigation and suggesting the making of good laws for the country.

Frederico Cardoso also called for the need to provide this body with qualified and versatile staff, who perceive and act at all times to the extent of what their country expects as professionals.

According to him, Ombudsman's features enable it to contribute in a unique way to the effective protection of citizens' fundamental rights.

In the name of the public interest, the President's aide spoke of the need to keep a climate of good collaboration among the authorities subject to the supervision of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman is a specialised State entity tasked with fulfilling the obligations of the public sector with citizens.

The ceremony gathered Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Manuel da Costa Aragão, Luanda governor Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, deputy

Ombudswoman Antónia Florbela de Jesus Rocha Araújo.

Government officials, Magistrates, representatives of Administration Council of Media Outlets, Law students also attended the ceremony.

The Angolan Ombudsman Carlos Alberto Ferreira Pinto also addressed the ceremony on behalf of the former Ombudsman Paulo Tjipilica.