19 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Saurimo/Luena Road Reopen

Saurimo — Road connecting Saurimo city in eastern Lunda Sul province to Luena (Moxico) reopened to traffic on Wednesday after five days of interdiction.

Traffic was disrupted after the bridge over Luachimo River collapsed due to heavy rains that hit the province of Lunda Sul in recent days.

In order to tackle the situation, the structure was reinforced with a set of shackles, placed at two points damaged by rainwater, pending the completion of the new concrete and steel bridge in the next three months.

Speaking to Angop, the head of Road Institute in Angola (INEA) in Lunda Sul, Rafael Mutemeca, warned motorists of exceeding the loads.

