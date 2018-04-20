19 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Police Arrest a Madman for Being Suspected of Murdering a Man

By Trizzar Lapani

Lilongwe — Police in Lilongwe has arrested a mad man for allegedly killing a 55 year old man at Nyamayasauka Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Mazendera in the district.

The mad man is popularly known as Thengo, 33 is said to have killed Kwenda Zuze on April 17, 2018.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wedneday in Lilongwe, Lilongwe Police Station Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said the deceased was working at the house of his elder brother of the suspect.

He added that when the victim knocked off from work he went drinking beer around the same area.

"The victim started drinking where he met the suspect who started insulting him without proper reason, since he was insane the deceased decided to leave the place," Dandaula explained.

He pointed out that the suspect went to Kamphata Trading centre where he informed the people that he had killed the victim.

"People from the trading centre went to the place where they found the body lying dead along Lilongwe M1 road," the spokesperson narrated.

Dandaula said the matter was reported to the police and the body was taken to Kamphata Health Centre where he said the post-mortem was conducted and revealed that death was due to head injuries.

He concluded that the suspect is in police custody for further investigation.

The deceased was coming from Detekambaza village, TA Mazendera in Lilongwe.

