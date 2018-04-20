20 April 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Korean Centre Kicks Off 2024 Olympics Taekwondo Programme for Nigerian Kids

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja has organised a two-day taekwondo mini-championship for kids to build them for 2024 Olympics Games in Paris.

The Poomsae/Gyorugi Championship for kids below eight years and above was attended by 40 children.

The centre's taekwondo Chief Coach, Abdul-Malik Muhammad, said the coaches had already discovered talents that could make Nigeria proud come Paris 2024 from the pool of kids that attended the programme.

"The kids are our students here, who their parents used to bring when we have tournaments. The bottom line is that the Korea Cultural Centre is using the taekwondo mini-championship, which is a quarterly competition as an avenue where kids will have fun and also prepare for the 2024 Olympics, while the ones with exceptional talents can even make it to 2020 Olympics to be hosted by China," Muhammad said.

He further stressed that the centre had concluded plans on sending some of the students to Korea to participate in International World Youth Camp next year, where they would meet children of their age group across the globe, who are being trained by experts in various categories of taekwondo.

Some of the students that excelled in the championship won prizes for their efforts.

They included Faisal Farouk Muazu, who won the Olympic style sparring (10 years and above) and added the Poomsae (Yellow Belt). Nwachukwu Chizea won the Green/Blue Belt, while Fela Omole took the Brown Belt.

