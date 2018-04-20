East Africa: EAC Passes New Law for Its Staff

Arusha — Oath of affirmation is now mandatory for newly-recruited employees of the East African Community (EAC). Similarly, persons giving evidence before the East African Court of Justice (EACJ) and quasi-judicial bodies will have to take the oath of affirmation.

This follows the passing of the EAC Oaths Bill, 2018 by the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), currently holding a plenary session in Dodoma.

The bill sailed through on Tuesday following some amendments after fresh appeals by the Eala Committee on Legal Rules and Privileges Committee.

Last month, debate on the bill was pushed back in Arusha because it did not indicate penalties for those who would violate it once enacted.

Some lawmakers also wanted the new legislation to target "a certain category of staff" only.

The bill was introduced to the Assembly by the chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers, Mr Ali Kirunda Kivejinja and read for the first time early this year during a plenary session in Kampala.

It seeks newly-recruited staff of the EAC, its organs and institutions to be take the oath of allegiance before assuming duties. Even in Dodoma, the EAC Council of Ministers chairperson was required to include the requisite penal provisions against individuals who will violate the oath or affirmation, lie under the oath or disclose confidential information.

The EAC Treaty requires all staff of the community to pay allegiance to the regional organisation without receiving instructions from their respective countries or any other authority.