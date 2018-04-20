Dar es Salaam — Local Government Authorities have been directed to set aside enough budget funds with which to conduct land surveys.

The directive was issued in the National Assembly meeting in the nation's capital Dodoma on Friday, April 20 this year by the minister for Lands, Housing and Settlements Development, William Lukuvi, when he was responding to a parliamentary question by the Karatu constituency member of Parliament, Willy Qambalo.

Local government "councils must always ensure that they have enough budgets for surveying," the minister stressed - adding that more on the issue will be said in his ministry's "budget speech to be tabled in the august House soon."