Tanzania: Autism Care Centre in Search of Space

Arusha — A day care centre for children suffering from autism is seeking land to expand its activities.

The centre based at Mto-wa-Mbu in Monduli district, Arusha region says it cannot handle more kids suffering from the mental disorder because there was no space to expand.

"For years, we have been struggling to get land but to no avail," lamented Joseph Rimisho, the coordinator of Pambazuka Tanzania, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) running the facility.

Speaking during the marking of the World Autism Awareness Day, the official once again pleaded to the local leaders to assist them secure additional space.

The centre is currently operating from a rented premises in the heart of Mto-wa-Mbu town. The space is not only too small but not conducive for caring of the children.

Currently the facility is caring for 27 children disabled by autism and other impairments.

"If we had enough space to expand, we could cater for up to 80 children," he said.

At the centre, the children are taught special learning tools and communication skills to assist them interact easily with the society.

Autism is brain disorder. Symptoms of the impairment become apparent in early childhood, typically before age three.

While the anomaly is highly heritable, researchers suspect both environmental and genetic factors to be the other causes.

In the developing countries it has increasingly been associated with birth defects.

UN statistics had it that one in every 68 children could have symptoms associated with the disorder

A child rights activist with the NGO, Anna Sospeter the centre regretted that stigma and prejudice against children suffering from disabilities remained high in Arusha and Manyara regions.

She said kids suffering from autism and other disabilities were often hidden or abandoned.

"As we are speaking, some parents continue to hide their children suffering from autism", she said, citing Mbulu, Karatu and Monduli districts as the most notorious.

She added that men were also abandoning families, leaving the burden to the women, once they found their children suffered from autism or other impairments.

"It has always been difficult to get the disabled children but with public awareness campaigns, we are seeing some parents keen to bring them to us", he said.

The director of Connects Autism Tanzania (CAT) Ms GraceAnna Lyimo said although the NGO has opened units to assist autistic children in schools, there was a shortage of skilled teachers for the disabled.