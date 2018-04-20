Africa: Yanga Seal Spot Despite Hawassa Loss

Tanzanian giants Young Africans have qualified for the group stage despite suffering a 1- loss to Ethiopian side Wolaitta Dicha in the return leg on Wednesday in Hawassa. Young Africans won the two legged tie 2-1 on aggregate to secure a spot at the last 16.

Yanga took a 2-0 lead from the first leg as they sought to finish the job in Hawassa. Nonetheless, the Bees of Tona made a good start as they struck a goal two minutes into the game. Yared Dawit's low corner kick coupled with a concentration lapse on the part of the Yanga defense gifted Togolese forward Arafat Djako time and space to fire home from close range.

The homers mounted pressure to double the score and tie the result on aggregate. Meanwhile, the Young Africans midfield line crumbled as they struggled to contain the opening pressure from their host.

In the 16th minute, Mwinyi Haji's square ball was intercepted by Teklu Tafese as the ball found Pius Buswita who surprisingly spurned an easy chance in front of the goal mouth in what was Yanga's first serious attempt at goal.

Three minutes later, Eyob Alemayhu's goal bound was no trouble for Yanga custodian Rostand Youthe. As minutes went by, the home side's pressure died while the visitors grew in confidence.

In the 25th minute, Yanga's Zambian-import Obrey Chirwa unleashed a powerful low drive shot from the edge of the box but his effort went inches wide before Youthe denied Bezabeh Meleyo from close range. Papy Tshishimbi could have leveled the score at the end of the interval but blasted over the bar from close range.

In the second half, Dicha struggled to maintain control at the middle of the park as Yanga were more comfortable going forward. Chirwa squandered a free header in what could have been the equalizer.

Nevertheless, Dicha launched an all attack strategy in the last 15 minutes. Meleyo came the closest to add the second in the stoppage time, but it marked the end of the journey for first timers Wolaitta Dicha as the Tanzanian champions sail through to the group stage.

Reactions

Zenebe Fisseha (Head Coach, Wolaitta Dicha)

The two goals we conceded in the first leg made the difference today. We did not possess the ball as we wanted. I am content with reaching this far but I think we could have gone further. We bow out from the competition due to the fact that we lacked experience and made some unnecessary mistakes. They (Young Africans) were stronger at the back and we tried to break that. We took an early lead and also made many attempts that we squandered. Since it is our debut season, we have come a long way.

Shadrack Nsajigwa (Caretaker Coach, Young Africans)

The game was tight and tough for us. Wolaitta Dicha came with a high tempo in the opening minutes and it was tough for us after the early goal. It was a very good game. We are lucky and we qualify in the end. If we compare the chances we created and Dicha's, we had the better chances. It is a matter of mentality. The result will serve as a morale booster for our next games in all competitions.

Results

Tuesday, 17 April 2018

CS la Mancha (Congo) 1-5 AS Vita (DR Congo) (0-1)

USM Alger (Algeria) 4-0 Plateau United (Nigeria) (1-2)

El Masry (Egypt) 2-1 Mounana (Gabon) (1-1)

CR Belouizdad (Algeria) 0-0 ASEC Mimosas (Cote d'Ivoire) (0-1)

Wednesday, 18 April 2018

Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) vs Zanaco (Zambia) (2-0)

CARA (Congo) 1-0 (4-3pen) Saint George (Ethiopia) (0-1)

Akwa United (Nigeria) 3-1 El Hilal (Sudan) (0-2)

Supersport (South Africa) 2-1 Gor Mahia (Kenya) (0-1)

Hilal Obied (Sudan) 2-1 UD Songo (Mozambique) (1-3)

Enyimba (Nigeria) 0-0 Bidvest (South Africa) (1-1)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) 2-1 Aduana (Ghana) (1-6)

Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia) 1-0 Young Africans (Tanzania) (0-2)

RS Berkane (Morocco) vs Generation Foot (Senegal) (1-3)

Niefang (Equatorial Guinea) 2-1 Williamsville (Cote d'Ivoire) (0-2)

Djoliba (Mali) vs MFM (Nigeria) (1-0)

Costa do Sol (Mozambique) 2-0 Rayon Sports (Rwanda) (0-3)

Qualified teams

AS Vita (DR Congo), USM Alger (Algeria), El Masry (Egypt), CARA (Congo), El Hilal (Sudan), Gor Mahia (Kenya), UD Songo (Mozambique), Enyimba (Nigeria), Aduana (Ghana), Young Africans (Tanzania), RS Berkane (Morocco), Williamsville (cote d'Ivoire), Djoliba (Mali), Rayon Sports (Rwanda)