Sudan: President of the Republic to Partake in High-Level Tana Forum in Ethiopia

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir is due to head to Ethiopia , Friday chairing Sudan delegation to the high-level Tana Forum on Peace and Security in Africa, scheduled to convene in Bahir Dar town in Ethiopia , April 21-22.

The 7th session of the Forum will center on ownership of Africa's peace and security , besides financing and reforming of the African Union.

The President will be accompanied by a delegation comprising Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul, Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour , Director of National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Lt. Ge. Salah Abdalla Gosh and State Minister and Director of the President's Offices, Hatem Hassan Bakheet.