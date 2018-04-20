Sudan: Minister of Oil Receives Invitation for Participation in Canada Oil Exhibition

Khartoum — Minister of Oil and Gas , Dr Abdul-Rahman Osman Abdul-Rahman received during meeting at premises of the Ministry with the Canadian Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Salah-Eddin Bin Dawoad Thursday , a n invitation for taking part in Canada Oil and Gas Show , the biggest of its kind in the world.

The Minister said the Ministry welcomes any external forum as a room to promote investment opportunities in oil sector in Sudan , especially after lifting of sanctions against the Country.

He elaborated that Canada has contribution to Sudanese oil sector through Canadian Company of State Oil which has expressed desire to come back to invest in Sudan , announcing the Ministry resolve to give the desirous companies wide space in oil and gas sector.

The Canadian Charge d'Affaires said the Canadian Oil and Gas Show would be held in mid-June with participation of over 1000 companies , pointing out that Sudan participation in the exhibition is most important for exchange of views and attract Canadian investors to invest in oil sector in Sudan.