Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Number of Agreements and Protocols

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers approved in its regular sitting Thursday , which was chaired by the First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , two Agreements in fields of guidance and endowments and culture between Sudan and Mauritania , executive program for cooperation in vocational training between Sudan and Jordan and executive program for cooperation in education between Sudan and Tunisia.
The Cabinet, meanwhile , heard statement from Minister of Transport , Engineer Makawi Mohamed Awad about Qatar's desire to invest in Sawakin port according to a thorough study conducted by a number of Sudanese and Qatari technicians.