19 April 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: 17th Infantry Division Poised for Defending Homeland and Forced Collection of Firearms

Senja, Sennar State — The 17th Infantry Division Command has stressed readiness to deter all those want to undermine security, safety and unity of the Homeland as well as to implement phase of forced collection of arms.

Representative of Governor of Sennar State and Minister of Health , Mohamed Abdul-Gadir Al-Mamoun hailed while he was addressing the annual Loaded March organized by the Division's Training Department, Thursday , steadfastness and long struggle of the Armed Forces to protect the Homeland.

Al-Mamoun gave his blessing to the Army victories in all fronts, underling the State Government cooperation and support to the Armed Forces in states of peace and war.

The 17 Infantry Division Commander , Maj. Gen. Ahmed Salih Abood , on his part, renewed pledge to protect and preserve the territory , dignity and honor of the Homeland , sending message to the traitors that unity of the Country would not be easy to be undermined.

He asserted that the Division was ready for stage of forced collection of firearms.

Maj. Gen. Abood hailed the Division martyrs in Yemen and operations areas , referring to the Division concern with the qualitative training and raising skills of the Division personnel.

