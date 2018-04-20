Sudan: Hassabo Heads Meeting On Sudanese - Chadian Borders Development Conference

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul;-Rahman chaired in the Republic an Palace Thursday , meeting on arrangements for the Sudanese-Chadian Borders Development Conference set to take pace in Al-Genaina town , capital of West Darfur State , April 24-25 with participation of Presidents of the two countries, political parties , native administrations and businessmen in Sudan and Chad.

The meeting reviewed arrangements relevant to working papers to be presented to the conference , lists of participants , accommodation and transport.

The meeting stressed importance of full media coverage to conference sessions soa s to achieve the Conference's spired objectives.