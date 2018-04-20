Sudan: Assistant of the President Receives Delegation From Abu Zabad Locality

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Dr Faisal Hassan Ibrahim received in the Republican Palace, Thursday a delegation from Abu Zabad Locality, in North Kordofan State, led by the Locality Commissioner , Mohamed Hussein Attallah.
The Commissioner said in press statements that the meeting discussed progress of development and service projects in the area , especially electricity , disclosing that the delegation found support and understanding from Assistant of the President regarding issues tackled during the meeting.