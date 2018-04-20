Malawi: Only Those Registered With NRB Eligible to Vote for 2019 Elections - MEC

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has called on all citizens to keep their National IDs safe or register with National Registration Bureau (NRB) as only those registered with NRB will be allowed to register to vote for the 2019 elections.

MEC's plea comes closer to voter registration excise which will run from 24th May to 31st August 2018. MEC's Public Relations Officer, Sangwani Mwafulirwa revealed this Wednesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency.

"The National Identity cards are the first proof of Malawian citizenship hence very vital in the voter registration exercise.

"The IDs also contain all the information of the registrants such that they will not be required to fill any form to punch in their details but the IDs will be scanned and the details will be used to build the voters' roll," Mwafulirwa said.

He further explained that this year's voter registration process will be simplified whereby no new voter registration cards will be produced but the information from NRB cards will be used to print two copies of registrant's certificate, one of which they will use on the voting day.

"The certificates will differ from the usual voters' cards as they will not have the voters' picture but the name and QR code from their NRB ID. The voter's picture will however, appear on the voters' roll in their respective centres and the picture is the one on the NRB card," he explained.

Mwafulirwa however, pointed out that those who do not have their IDs but they registered with NRB will be assisted during the registration process. He explained that those who lost or have not yet collected their IDs but have the slip which was attached to their NRB registration form can use the slip instead of the card.

"For those who do not have both the card and the slip will have their finger print scanned with NRB team which will release their information and print a slip the registrant will use," he said.

For those who have not registered yet with NRB, Mafulirwa said NRB team will be in strategic places to register them during the voter registration time. He however said that they should go and register with NRB now as the process is still in progress because during the voter registration period, NRB team will not be everywhere.

Public Relations officer for National Registration Bureau, Norman Fulatira said NRB is still registering citizens in various District Registration Offices and through outreach programs for those who live away from the centers.

He also called upon all those who would like to replace their lost IDs or make corrections to go to any District Registration Office and apply for correction and replacement as the exercise will commence on Monday, 23 April, 2018.

"We were in the process of putting up mechanisms for ID replacement and correction but the process is complete and all District Commissioners have been written to commence the exercise on Monday next week," said Fulatira.

He however, said they will be required to pay a fee of K2, 500 to District Treasury Cashier and fill two forms NR1 and NR6.