18 April 2018

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Libya: Egypt Supports Libyan Political Process and Army Unification - Spokesman

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(File photo).

Tripoli — The Libya's UN-backed government said Tuesday that the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reiterated his support for the political process and efforts to unite the Libyan army.

"On the sidelines of the recent Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, the Head of the Presidency Council (of the Government) discussed with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, bilateral relations and ways to develop them," said spokesman Ahmad Al-Sallak at a news conference in the capital Tripoli.

"The Egyptian President renewed his support for the negotiations to unify the military establishment in Cairo, and the firm position of his country on the need to reach a solution to the Libyan crisis through the political track and the holding of elections," Al-Sallak added.

The Saudi city of Dhahran on Sunday hosted the 29th Arab League summit, in presence of a number of leaders of the region.

Al-Sallak stressed Libya's firm and resolute position to condemn terrorism and extremism and committing to fight them wherever they are.

Since October 2017, Cairo has been hosting extensive meetings of Libyan military officers to unite the national army.

The Libyan eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, in February revealed that the signing of an agreement to unify the national army under the auspices of the Egyptian authorities is "imminent."

More on This

China Supports UN Plan for Political Settlement in Libya - Envoy

Chinese Charge d'Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin (2nd L) meets with Khaled al-Meshri (C), the newly-appointed head of the… Read more »

Read the original article on Focac.

Copyright © 2018 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.