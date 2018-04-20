Libya: Egypt Supports Libyan Political Process and Army Unification - Spokesman

Tripoli — The Libya's UN-backed government said Tuesday that the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has reiterated his support for the political process and efforts to unite the Libyan army.

"On the sidelines of the recent Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, the Head of the Presidency Council (of the Government) discussed with the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, bilateral relations and ways to develop them," said spokesman Ahmad Al-Sallak at a news conference in the capital Tripoli.

"The Egyptian President renewed his support for the negotiations to unify the military establishment in Cairo, and the firm position of his country on the need to reach a solution to the Libyan crisis through the political track and the holding of elections," Al-Sallak added.

The Saudi city of Dhahran on Sunday hosted the 29th Arab League summit, in presence of a number of leaders of the region.

Al-Sallak stressed Libya's firm and resolute position to condemn terrorism and extremism and committing to fight them wherever they are.

Since October 2017, Cairo has been hosting extensive meetings of Libyan military officers to unite the national army.

The Libyan eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, in February revealed that the signing of an agreement to unify the national army under the auspices of the Egyptian authorities is "imminent."