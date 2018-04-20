19 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Musa Barrow Becomes First Gambian to Score in Serie A

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Musa Barrow yesterday entered the history books of the country after he became the first from the Smiling Coast to score in the Italian top tier dubbed the Serie A.

Barrow came off the bench to stab in the second goal to set up a path to a convincing 3-0 routing of bottom-placed Benevento.

The 19-year-old has score d more than twenty goals in Atlanta's reserves and was the subject of overtures from Roma and Sampdoria.

It was the U-20 starlet's seventh appearance in the Serie A this season, yesterday. Barrow joined from local Gambian club Hawks FC.

Gambia

Goal-Assassin Ali Sowe Proving Unstoppable

Proving too hot to handle for defenders this moment is Gambian striker Ali Sowe. Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.