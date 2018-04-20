15 April 2018

Egypt: Sisi Meets Libya's Sarraj On Arab Summit Sidelines

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi urged on Saturday 14/4/2018 all parties in Libya to promote the country's national interests and spare no efforts to achieve stability, rebuild state institutions, and hold elections within 2018, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement.

Meeting Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya and prime minister of the Government of National Accord Fayez al-Sarraj, Sisi affirmed Egypt's firm stance on the need to achieve a political settlement in the country, support efforts made by the UN envoy, and complete consensus on various outstanding issues to restore security and stability to the brotherly country and preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 29th Arab Summit to be held on Sunday 15/4/2018 in Saudi Arabia's Dhahran.

In turn, Sarraj hailed efforts made by Egypt to reach a national Libyan consensus on various outstanding issues, so as to rebuild the state institutions of and restore stability in the country.

The two sides also mulled bilateral relations as well as efforts to unite the military in Libya, the presidential spokesman man said.

