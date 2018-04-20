Sudan: Independent Expert Appreciates Campaign for Collection of Unlicensed Weapons

Al-Fasher — The Independent Expert for Human Rights in Sudan, Arstide Nonosi, was received Thursday in Al-Fasher by the Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Abdul-Wahid Yousif, on the security and humanitarian situation in the state.

Present at the meeting were the representative of the Foreign Ministry, advisors of the Ministry of Justice, the Deputy Secretary General for Crimes in Darfur and members of the state's security committee.

The Wali said that North Darfur State is witnessing stability in the security and humanitarian situation after the end of war, affirming that the state is free from armed movements' presence.

He pointed to the great success achieved in the security situation and unruliness following the campaign for seizing the unlicensed weapons.

Yousif has informed the Independent Expert on the plan of his government for providing basic services for the displaced people and refugees who returned to their home areas voluntarily.

He explained that more than 57,000 displaced persons have voluntarily returned to their home areas out of 247,000 existing at the displaced people's camps in North Darfur State.

He indicated that his government is engaged in efforts to hold societal reconciliation forums in the state.

He also affirmed the existence of many judicial organs and police centers all over the state, appreciating the efforts of the state in boosting security, stability and development in the state and combating the illegal immigration.

In a press statement, the Independent Expert has declared his support to the plan for stability which was forwarded by the government of North Darfur to the UNAMID.

He also affirmed the importance of continuing the campaign for the collection of the unlicensed firearms.