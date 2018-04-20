Gambia: Trial of GDC NAM and Co. Adjourned

The criminal Case involving Hon. Alagie Sowe, the NAM for Jimara constituency, Faye Manneh, Muhammed Sowe, Sara Jawo and Foday Baldeh, at the Basse Magistrates' Court, was adjourned yesterday.

The case is presided over by Magistrate Demba Senghore.

When the Case was called, all the accused persons announced their presence and were each served with the charge sheet which they went through.

After the charge sheet had been served to the accused persons, the second, third, fourth and fifth accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Hon. Alagie Sowe, the first accused person objected to counts 2 and 3 and applied for a twenty day adjournment to allow him hire the service of a lawyer. The Presiding Magistrate quickly put to him that adjournment period cannot surpass 14 days (two weeks).

Subsequently, the Court adjourned the matter till 7th May 2018.

The accused persons are facing three counts namely:

Count one: conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour contrary to section 369 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01Volume III of the Revised Laws of The Gambia 2009.

Count two: Common assault contrary to section 227 of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01 Volume III Revised Laws of The Gambia 2009.

Count three: Incitement of violence contrary to section 59(B)of the Criminal Code Cap 10:01volume III Revised Laws of The Gambia 2009.

The accused persons denied any wrong doing and the Case continues on the 7th May 2018.