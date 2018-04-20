19 April 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Repudiates 'Pseudo Instagram' Activity

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday issued a statement repudiating activities related to a pseudo Instagram Account of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ousainu Darboe.

According to the statement, the ministry has observed that "some unscrupulous individuals have created pseudo Instagram Account, using the name and picture of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ousainu Darboe, to extort money fraudulently.

"The target is the Diaspora, in particular those Gambians perceivably in some immigration challenges and who are made to believe that they are in conversation with the Hon. Minister for a way out of their difficulties, in return for a fee."

Consequently the Ministry has repudiated this action and has disassociated itself from it, adding that Mr Ousainou Darboe has no such Instagram Account nor is he online to enter into any conversation with any Gambian regarding their immigration status anywhere in the world.

In conclusion the Ministry has warned Gambians to be wary and called for a stop to the practice.

Gambia

Goal-Assassin Ali Sowe Proving Unstoppable

Proving too hot to handle for defenders this moment is Gambian striker Ali Sowe. Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.