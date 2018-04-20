Gambia: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Repudiates 'Pseudo Instagram' Activity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday issued a statement repudiating activities related to a pseudo Instagram Account of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ousainu Darboe.

According to the statement, the ministry has observed that "some unscrupulous individuals have created pseudo Instagram Account, using the name and picture of the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Ousainu Darboe, to extort money fraudulently.

"The target is the Diaspora, in particular those Gambians perceivably in some immigration challenges and who are made to believe that they are in conversation with the Hon. Minister for a way out of their difficulties, in return for a fee."

Consequently the Ministry has repudiated this action and has disassociated itself from it, adding that Mr Ousainou Darboe has no such Instagram Account nor is he online to enter into any conversation with any Gambian regarding their immigration status anywhere in the world.

In conclusion the Ministry has warned Gambians to be wary and called for a stop to the practice.