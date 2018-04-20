20 April 2018

allAfrica.com

Swaziland Name Change - How Much Will it Cost?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Cédric Duchamp/Flickr
(file photo).
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — King Mswati III has announced that Swaziland's name has been changed to 'eSwatini', Deutsche Welle reports. The 50-year-old monarch made the declaration during the country's independence day celebrations, marking 50 years since its autonomy from British colonial rule.

The announcement was widely derided on social media, Swazi Media Commentary reports, with posters debating new names for institutions such as the Royal Swazi Police and the University of Swaziland.

According to the Associated Press, the price of the landlocked country's name change has not immediately been made clear.

More on This

King Unilaterally Renames Swaziland

King Mswati III of Swaziland demonstrated on Thursday his ability to rule as an autocratic monarch by unilaterally… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.