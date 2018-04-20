Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Apologises for Threesome Video With Baby Mama

Photo: Nairobi News

Posts that got Diamond Platnumz arrested.

Tanzanian musician Nasseb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, has publicly apologised for sharing videos of steamy moments with his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto and another unidentified woman.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, a remorseful Diamond acknowledged that posting the videos on social media was irresponsible of him.

"I've had a long conversation with the authorities and I have learnt that what I did was not right. As a role model to many young people, not just in Tanzania but across the continent, posting a private moment was irresponsible of me," said Diamond.

Diamond Platnumz was on Tuesday briefly detained and interrogated by police over the videos.

The videos have since been pulled down from the internet.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed that Diamond was released on bail pending further investigations.

Another Tanzanian female singer Faustina Charles, popularly known as Nandy, was also questioned over graphic videos with her ex-boyfriend that were posted on social media by an unknown person.

Tanzania's Minister for Information Dr Harrison Mwakyembe told MPs on Tuesday that Diamond could be indicted for going against the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (2010) and its recently endorsed regulations.

Mr Mwakyembe said the government was also monitoring other musicians who had been engaging in "decadent behaviour", and warned they would be brought to justice irrespective of their popularity.