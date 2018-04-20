20 April 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz Apologises for Threesome Video With Baby Mama

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Posts that got Diamond Platnumz arrested.
By Chad Kitundu and Agencies

Tanzanian musician Nasseb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, has publicly apologised for sharing videos of steamy moments with his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto and another unidentified woman.

In a press conference on Thursday morning, a remorseful Diamond acknowledged that posting the videos on social media was irresponsible of him.

"I've had a long conversation with the authorities and I have learnt that what I did was not right. As a role model to many young people, not just in Tanzania but across the continent, posting a private moment was irresponsible of me," said Diamond.

Diamond Platnumz was on Tuesday briefly detained and interrogated by police over the videos.

The videos have since been pulled down from the internet.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Lazaro Mambosasa confirmed that Diamond was released on bail pending further investigations.

Another Tanzanian female singer Faustina Charles, popularly known as Nandy, was also questioned over graphic videos with her ex-boyfriend that were posted on social media by an unknown person.

Tanzania's Minister for Information Dr Harrison Mwakyembe told MPs on Tuesday that Diamond could be indicted for going against the Electronic and Postal Communications Act (2010) and its recently endorsed regulations.

Mr Mwakyembe said the government was also monitoring other musicians who had been engaging in "decadent behaviour", and warned they would be brought to justice irrespective of their popularity.

More on This

Diamond Platnumz, Nandy Grilled By Communications Regulator Over 'Kissing' Post

Artiste Nasseb Abdul popularly known as Diamond Plutinumz was on Thursday, April 19, 2018, grilled by Tanzania… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.