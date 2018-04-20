20 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Act Wants Sh1.5tr Expenditure Probed

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: File photo/The Citizen
President John Magufuli (file photo).
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — Opposition party ACT-Wazalendo said on Thursday that it had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly demanding a further probe into how Sh1.5 trillion was spent.

The move followed a report by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, for the 2016/17 period that, questioned the expenditure.

But in a quick rejoinder, the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai, said the letter had until yesterday not yet reached his office.

ACT-Wazalendo secretary for Ideology, Public Communications and Publicity, Mr Ado Shaibu, said the party wrote a letter to the Speaker, Mr Job Ndugai, demanding further investigation into how the government spent the money.

"ACT-Wazalendo national chairman Yeremia Maganja has asked Mr Ndugai (Speaker) to allow the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to direct the CAG to carry out a specific audit on Sh1.5 trillion," reads part of the statement availed to The Citizen.

The statement further reads: "This is a huge amount of money, which is enough to provide Sh100 million to at least 15,000 villages in the country. It is also enough to issue all university students with loans for four years."

According to him, the money was also enough to build 10 hospitals that could rival the Muhimbili National Hospital (Mloganzija branch).

On Sunday, the party, based on the CAG findings, questioned the whereabouts of Sh1.5 trillion out of Sh25.3 trillion collected in the 2016/17 fiscal year.

The move forced CCM Ideology And Publicity Secretary Humphrey Polepole to come out and dispute the claim.

Mr Polepole told the media on Wednesday that the Sh25.3 trillion audited by the CAG involved the government's raw revenue, Sh203.92 billion owned by the Zanzibar government and Sh687.3 billion receivables.

He claimed that the opposition party was misleading the public.

More on This

Magufuli Weighs in On the 'Missing' U.S.$440 Million Saga

President John Magufuli on Friday, April 20, says the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) assured him that no money was… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.