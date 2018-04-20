Cameroon: Improvement of Livestock Productivity - Govt, Partners Reach Milestone

The project for the evaluation and efficient management of national resources of animal feed for improved livestock productivity in Cameroon was closed on Thursday April 19, 2018.

Cameroon and her major development partner - the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) - have made great strides in efforts to increase the country's livestock productivity. A venture: "Project for the evaluation and efficient management of national resources of animal feed for improved livestock productivity in Cameroon," to salvage the livestock sector which started in August 2015, was closed on Thursday April 19, 2018 during a workshop.

The Yaounde meeting brought together ministry officials of livestock, environment, industries, trade, and public health as well as international and local consultants, livestock breeders, feed producers and importers. Going by Dr Akoa Akoa Samuel, an FAO consultant for the project, the production, sale and use of animal feed of doubtful quality has been impeding the growth of livestock productivity in the country.

"Producers have been fabricating or importing poor quality animal feed which results to diseases in both animals and humans and at times death of livestock," Dr Akoa noted. It is against this backdrop, and after an evaluation carried out by the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries (MINEPIA), that government turned to the FAO for financial and technical assistance.

Cameroon Tribune learned the work done by stakeholders and the US$323 (about FCFA171 million) the UN's Food and Agricultural Organisation disbursed for the project has paid off. Felicitas Atanga Assistant to the Resident Representative of the FAO in Cameroon in charge of programmes, said 10 texts; including one decree and two decisions, were elaborated.

The legal frameworks will regulate the manufacturing of feeds destined for animal and fish consumption and normalise the production sector in Cameroon.

The FAO official said thanks to the project, Cameroon now has livestock feed database integrated into the website of MINEPIA. Felicitas Atanga also disclosed that an exclusive inventory has been made of national resources of animal feed.

Analysis of the nutritional value of more than 200 samples, as well as an evaluation of their availability and prices have also been made. The project also covered capacity building to enable stakeholders to observe food safety standards and best practices in animal feed production