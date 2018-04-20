Cameroon: Sports for Peace - Youths Coached On Olympic Values

The 2018 edition of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace was celebrated in Yaounde recently.

April 6th every year is considered by UNESCO and the National Olympic and Sports Committee as the day of sports for development and peace. It is also a day that is integrated in the CNOSC as an important that has been set aside to promote Olympic values such as friendship and excellence.

It is in this light that the 2018 edition of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace was celebrated at the headquarters of the National Olympic and Sports Committee in Yaounde recently. Organised by the CNOSC the event brought together over 200 youths as well as sports men and women from Yaounde. As part of activities to mark the day, an educative talk was organised at the headquarters of the CNOSC in Yaounde.

The educative talks were led by the Deputy Secretary General of the CNOSC, Mamat Boukar. He was accompanied by the Director of Cabinet CNOSC, Nathanaël Dissinkaye and the Director of Development CNOSC, Blaise Maya. The different speakers enjoined the youths on the need to promote Olympic values notably friendship, excellence and respect through sports. The day was crowned with an athletic walk along the streets of Yaounde.

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is an annual celebration of the power sports as a vector of social change, community development, peace and understanding. The celebration offers an opportunity to mobilise, assemble, encourage and highlight projects which use sports as vector for the peace and development.

It is also an occasion to show that the International Olympic Committee, national Olympic committees, national and international sports federations and other entities put sports at the service of humanity.