Zimbabwe: 'Peeping Tom' Hauled to Court for Extortion

An alleged "Peeping Tom", who hunted down couples and took pictures and videos of them in their intimate moments, has been hauled before a Chitungwiza court.

Tendai Nyakutsveta (36) appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso facing three counts of extortion.

He was remanded to April 25 for trial on free bail.

Prosecutor Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa alleged that on February 15 this year, at Dam View Garden, at around 2pm, Nyakutsveta caught Takudzwa Kamuriwo being intimate with his girlfriend in a car and took photos of them in the act.

Nyakutsveta demanded $100 from Kamuriwo, threatening to publish the pictures on social media.

Since Kamuriwo did not have money, Nyakutsveta forcibly took his iPhone 5 promising to return it after the ransom had been paid.

On April 8, at around 12 noon, at Dam View Garden, Nyakutsveta caught Blessing Sabeta (28) being intimate with her husband in a bush.

He captured them on video and demanded $100 as hush money through EcoCash.

He threatened to upload the video on social media if they refused to comply with his demands.

The prosecutor told the court that in June last year, the accused allegedly posed as an employee at the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID).

He made Allen Mafundirwa believe that he could hire a truck from him for driving lessons for a relatively cheaper amount than most driving schools.

An unsuspecting Mafundirwa gave him $200 cash and transferred $10 into his EcoCash account.

After realising that he had been duped, the victim made a police report, leading to Nyakutsveta's arrest.

His other victims also mastered enough courage to report him to the police.