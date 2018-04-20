20 April 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Southern Africa: SADC Endorses Zavazava for Top Telecoms Post

By Abigail Mawonde

SADC is backing Dr Cosmas Zavazava for the post of International Telecommunication Development Union director of Telecommunication Development Bureau (TDB) in elections set for October this year. Speaking in Geneva, Switzerland at a dinner to mark Zimbabwe's 38th independence anniversary celebration, South Africa's Ambassador Nozipho Joyce Mxakato-Diseko said Dr Zavazava was the ideal candidate for the post.

"On behalf of SADC, I seek your support for our candidate, Dr Cosmas Zavazava, who was endorsed by all the SADC countries," she said.

"Based on his work experience, we are convinced that he is the best candidate for this post, which primarily takes care of developing countries and in particular the least developed countries (LDCs), landlocked developing countries and Small Island Developing States."

Ambassador Mxakato-Diseko said Dr Zavazava was professional, committed and experienced.

"His name has become synonymous with the ITU's outreach developmental activities through projects, capacity building and the integration of developing countries into the global economy through ICTs," she said.

"He has proven managerial experience at both national and international levels, hands-on experience providing assistance to countries across the world, proven record in humanitarian work and he is committed to bridge the digital and knowledge divides.

"Dr Zavazava is here and ready to take on the mantle of leading the BDT. On behalf of SADC, I seek your support for his candidature at the next Plenipotentiary Conference."

Dr Zavazava has over 30 years experience as a telecommunication and ICT practitioner. He has been with the TDB of the ITU for 17 years.

