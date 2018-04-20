The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will attend this year's edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, a platform which the authority will use to showcase its products, operations and other issues related to water resources management in the country.

ZINWA has come up with various and carefully packaged messages for stakeholders and clients who will visit its stand during the fair, which runs from April 24 to April 28, 2018 in Bulawayo. A team of staff with expertise in different areas of water resources management has also been assembled to man the Zinwa stand at ZITF so that visitors can derive value from their visits to the Zinwa stand.

During the ZITF, Zinwa will showcase its operations such water treatment, dam construction, borehole drilling and catchment management issues. Zinwa will also use the ZITF platform to give an update to stakeholders and stand visitors regarding the ongoing Command Water Harvesting Programme in which the authority is drilling boreholes and assisting in the construction of weirs and repair of small dams that serve rural communities around Zimbabwe. The programme is meant to improve access to water for domestic and irrigation purposes.

Clients visiting the ZINWA stand at the ZITF can also use the opportunity to understand the water treatment processes that take place before the water can get delivered at their door steps. This will allow clients to have an appreciation of Zinwa's operations.

Zinwa clients who have not yet updated their details under the ongoing Pay, Update and Win promotion will also have a chance to submit their details at the Zinwa stand. The Pay, Update and Win promotion is being run to encourage Zinwa clients to pay and update their personal details with Zinwa. These details include mobile numbers, email addresses and physical addresses. These details will be used to send clients their bills on their mobile phones and emails. Zinwa will also use the details to send clients other important information that include planned service disruptions, progress on repairs and other relevant information.

Raw water users and prospective users of raw water from Zinwa managed dams can also visit the Zinwa stand where they can also learn more on the raw water tariffs, how raw water allocations are made, the importance of having water abstraction agreements and the reason water has to be paid for.

Clients can also make payments from the Zinwa stand during the ZITF public days. To bring convenience to clients Zinwa will station a cashier at the stand to receipt payments by clients who will also be able to pay their bills using cash or the Point of Sale machine. Clients can also make enquiries from the stand during the ZITF public days. All this has been done to bring convenience to the clients, as Zinwa forges ahead with its quest to become a highly customer centric organisation.

In addition to this, Zinwa will also assist clients with water serving tips so that they can keep their bills at minimum. Clients will also have an opportunity to know how both raw and clear water is billed and the importance of clients having meters.

Clients are therefore encouraged to find time to visit the Zinwa stand and gain an insight into how water resources management is done in Zimbabwe.

For more information please contact the Zinwa Corporate Communications and Marketing Department on [email protected] You can also like the Zimbabwe National Water Authority Facebook Page or alternatively follow us on Twitter @zinwawater