Malawi: Youths Warned Against Illegal Collection of Money From People

Lilongwe — Youth in Area 22 Ward in Lilongwe have been warned against soliciting cash from people crossing a make shit bridge.

The Youth are allegedly claiming that they have constructed the bridge on their own and are demanding cash for crossing.

Councillor for Ward, Elijah Botha and Village headman Chibwato in collaboration with block leaders teamed up to warn the suspected youth of the area.

According to the community leaders, the youth reconstructed the bridge with the help from the area's Member of Parliament, Ulemu Msungama following December 17, 2017 floods that hit and swept it, together with the houses which were closer to the river banks.

The floods killed six people and properties damaged in the process and residents of Kawale, Mchesi, Chipasula, Kaliyeka, and Area 24 were affected.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday, Councilor Botha said these youth are there to rob people and not help in developing the community as they claim.

"Bridges are not constructed for people to be paying, that's day light robbery," he said.

Botha said well-wishers and community members tipped them that youth are collecting money from people when crossing the reconstructed bridge.

"Whenever they are tipped that I am coming or I will be visiting the place, they run away because they know that what they are doing is wrong," he explained.

Botha disclosed that the community is for everyone, as the youth they could have gone to them and report where they were seeing a problem for it is their duty as leaders to know what to do on how to address those problems.

"These boys do not own any land or bridge for them to make it private," the councillor pointed out.

He said the government through Local Development Fund (LDF) allocated K 28 million to reconstruct the all bridges in the area.

The Councillor added that they are yet to meet with the ward committee and discuss on how the funding will be allocated in different areas including the bridge in question to renovate it and give it to the people for free use.

Local leaders said that the problem is that many youth in the area have nothing to do that would make them earn a living; instead they conduct such evil acts.

They concluded that they would do anything possible to stop these youth from what they are doing to make sure there is order and unity in the area.