19 April 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Yoneco Media Manager Charles Banda Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Synd Kalimbuka

Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO) has announced the death of its Programmes Manager responsible for Media, Advocacy and Innovations, Charles Banda.

YONECO Executive Director, MacBain Mkandawire confirmed Banda's death on Thursday in Zomba, saying the youthful manager died Wednesday at Zomba Central Hospital in the evening after a short illness.

He said Banda's death has shocked the entire team at YONECO since he was one of the dedicated people in carrying out media activities at the institution.

"We will miss him in several ways as he has worked with YONECO for several years carrying out different interventions aimed at promoting issues concerning the youth in the country," Mkandawire said.

On Thursday morning, the remains of Banda were taken from Zomba Central Hospital Mortuary to his house at Sogoja Village for viewing then to Matawale Living Waters Church for a church service.

After church prayers, the body will be taken to to his home village Balaka.

Burial for late Banda will take place on Friday at his Chikololere Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nsamala in Balaka.

Until his death, the deceased was working as Programmes Manager for Media, Advocacy and Innovations and headed YONECO Radio Station from the time it was established in 2014.

Malawi

Parliament Asked to Allocate More Days for Private Member Business

People in Mzimba have asked Malawi Parliament to consider adding more days in a week, to discuss the private member… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.