20 April 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Dowa Police Mainstreams Disability Issues in Security Plans

By Brino Mwale

Dowa — Police in Dowa say they have mainstreamed disability issues in their activities as a way of ensuring that challenges that affect people with disabilities are being addressed.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency Wednesday, Dowa police station's Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Brian Mzembe, said persons with disabilities need security just as any other person.

Mzembe said police in the district incorporated two persons with Albinisms into the Station Executive Committee (SEC) so that their concerns should be heard.

The officer added that they have established Crime Prevention Panels (CPP) in all Traditional Authorities in the district and have advised them to take on board at least one person with disability to ensure that they are part and parcel of security in the district.

He said communities in the district are also being advised to work hand in hand with the police and CPPs in their areas so the perpetrators of various crimes are arrested and brought to book.

Mzembe, expressed gratitude to all security forums in the district for working together in arresting offenders making the district a crime free zone.

He said Chankhungu, Mvera, Msakambewa, Chiwere and Mkukula community forums are doing a commendable job in providing security and bringing perpetrators of different crimes to book.

