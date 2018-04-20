Lilongwe — It's a Capital City derby in the quarter final of 2018 Airtel Top 8 as Civil Sporting will face their City rivals defending Champions, Silver Strikers in the opener at home.

The 2018 Airtel Top draw was conducted on Thursday night at Sunbird Capital Hotel in Lilongwe in a very colourful event.

The Lilongwe giants will battle it out for a semi final berth on home and away fixtures and City fans will have fest on Airtel fresh as this has been described as a big one in the quarter final fixture.

Blantyre traditional rivals Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have avoided each in the opening draw but if the all progress they might face each other on the way.

They have have uphill task as they have been paired with Army teams which have proved to be difficult to them at times.

Bullets will host Moyale Baracks while Wanderers will travel to face Kamuzu Barracks in highly profiled fixtures.

Blue Eagles will take on Mafco in all soldiers affair.

The first quarters games are slated for weekend of May 5 to 6, 2018.

Reacting to the draw, Silver Strikers Team Manager, Francis Songo described their draw as an exciting one since the two teams are City rivals.

" The fixtures will offer Lilongwe fans something to watch and it not be as for both teams. Every team will be aiming to progress to the next round," he said.

Vice Chairperson for Civil Sporting Club, Owen Malijani said the draw is the tough one and a thriller.

He added, " We need to utilise the home advantage a get a win and seek how we can term them at their base."

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary, Alfred Gunda praised Airtel management for living to their last year's promise to stage the tournament again this year

He said Airtel have shown as that they are reliable partners in as far as the game of football is concerned.

Silver Strikers won the ingural 2017 Airtel Top 8 after they beat Be Forward Wanderers 10-9 on post match penalties after they two team were deadlocked after regulation time.

Full draw is as follows

Quarter final fixtures:

1. Nyasa Big Bullets vs Moyale Barracks

2. Civil Sporting vs Silver Strikers

3. Blue Eagles vs Mafco

4. Kamuzu Barracks vs Be Forward Wanderers.