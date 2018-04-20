20 April 2018

Tanzania: The Police Force Is for 'All' Tanzanians, Minister Avers

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The Home Affairs deputy minister, Hamad Masauni, has said that the Tanzania Police would never provide escort to public demonstrations that have the potential for adverse impact upon the country.

The minister made the statement during the question-and-answer session in the National Assembly in Dodoma on Friday, April 20 this year, during the question-and-answer session, when responding to a supplementary question by the Mkoani parliamentary constituency member, Twahil Awesu Mohammed.

The lawmaker had complained that the police have shown bias in the past by escorting and protecting demonstrations by members of the ruling political party CCM while denying same to demonstrations and rallies by the political opposition!

"The government is not biased; our police force is there for the safety and security of all Tanzanians," Home Affairs Minister Masauni stated.

