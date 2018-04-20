20 April 2018

Tanzania: Over 75% of Tanzania's Industrialisation Plan Is to Create Jobs - Mwijage

By Syriacus Buguzi

Dodoma — Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments, Charles Mwijage said on Friday, April 20, that the government's drive for industrialisation was solely meant for job creation.

He was addressing stakeholders from various sectors at a conference to discuss how to create textile industries that would transform the country's cotton business.

"Why are we revamping industries?" he queried as he began his speech in Dodoma, adding: "If you ask me, the answer lies in creating jobs. Over 75 per cent of our plan is to create jobs, nothing else."

He teamed up with ministers of Finance, Agriculture, State (President's Office), as well as Local Government and Regional Administration.

Others were regional commissioners from cotton growing areas in Shinyanga and Kagera, industry stakeholders, principal secretaries and cotton boards.

Mr Mwijage was upbeat that Tanzania could stop importing second-hand clothes and, instead, invest in the local cotton market, creating firm textile industries and finally exporting clothes.

"We have already signed a regulatory framework that would get rid of all trade barriers for our local industries so that we move forward," he noted.

