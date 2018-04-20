20 April 2018

Nigeria: Troops Kill Boko Haram Terrorist, Avert Deadly Ied Attack

By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of Operation Lafiya Dole have said that troops in a blocking operation to canalize and deny Boko Haram terrorists freedom of action and escape from ongoing onslaught in the Sambisa region have killed one Boko Haram insurgent at Ngala Bridge at Gamboru Ngala area of Borno State.

A statement by Col Onyeama Nwachukwu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations said, "The troops on Thursday killed the terrorist and wounded several others at about 6.30pm in an encounter with elements of the terrorists group who were fleeing in two gun trucks through Gamboru Ngala road.

He said, "The gallant troops engaged the terrorists, destroying one of the gun trucks and recovering an anti-aircraft gun, 2 AK 47 rifles and 2 magazines abandoned by the fleeing terrorists under the superior fire power of the troops.

"In another operation, troops on patrol along Jebra-Figi road at about 1.30pm on Thursday, averted a devastating plot by Boko Haram terrorists to attack troops and other unsuspecting road users with multiple improvised explosive devices concealed under foliage along the road.

"The troops uncovered 3 primed IEDs concealed under shrubs along the road shoulder and connected to a long detonating cable dragged into the bush towards the Sambisa forest axis.

"The IEDs have been safely detonated by Operation Lafiya dole Explosive Ordinance disposal team.

"Vigilant troops have also arrested one Madaki Tumba aka Kalifa, a suspected Boko haram terrorist at a location ahead of Limankara. The suspect was nabbed on Thursday at about 6.14pm by troops on patrol while in possession of one M16 rifle and a magazine loaded with 2 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.

"He is currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

"The ongoing operation against Boko Haram terrorists conducted by troops of operation Lafiya Dole simultaneously in the Sambisa region and the Lake chad Islands is undoubtedly strangulating the insurgent group, hence its resort to attacking soft targets with suicide bombers and other forms of IEDS in a desperate bid to remain relevant.

"Members of the public are therefore please urged to be cautious and vigilant as they go about their daily activities in their communities and business places.

"They are also enjoined to promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to security agencies."

