Zimbabwe: Japan Donates U.S.$ 1 Million Towards Community Resilience

The Government of Japan has announced a contribution of US$ 1 million to enhance the resilience of communities in Zimbabwe through a comprehensive set of life-saving health, nutrition, food security and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) interventions. The project will be implemented jointly by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP). It will particularly help to safeguard the resilience of the most vulnerable, especially women and children, through timely and efficient action to ensure that no one is left behind.

The project is set to benefit 129,581 people across 11 drought- and flood-affected districts in Zimbabwe. It will initiate preventive health, WASH and nutrition care in Tsholotsho, Mutoko, Centenary, Mbire and Mt Darwin districts, supplemented and supported by Productive Asset Creation (PAC) programmes in selected communities in Mt Darwin, which will help households to generate income and reduce reliance on food assistance. In addition, food and nutrition support will be provided to pregnant women at maternity waiting homes in Tsholotsho, Bubi, Umguza, Lupane, Hwange, Binga and Nkayi.

Access to clean and safe water is critical to realizing a bright future for Zimbabwe's children, especially for those in poor and marginalized communities. The Piped Water Schemes will transform the lives of millions of children through improved health and nutrition outcomes.

The proposed activities will directly contribute to strengthening the capacity and reaching the aims of the Government of Zimbabwe towards achieving progress under the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 2 (Zero Hunger) and 3 (Good Health and Well Being). They will not only deliver critical immediate assistance, but will also provide long-term solutions for resilience, food security, and improved health.