Namibia/Swaziland: Psychical Swaziland Beat Brave Warriors

The physical appearance of Swaziland coupled with seven new players in the Brave Warriors squad contributed to their 1-0 defeat against the hosts in Manzini in a friendly match on Thursday evening.

Following the friendly match which formed part of Swaziland's 50th Independence anniversary, Namibia coach Ricardo Mannetti called on local coaches to do more to help the national team.

"The physical appearance of Swaziland gave us a lot of problems and I will plead with coaches in the regions to develop and expose tall and big central defenders so that we can compete better on the continent".

Swaziland got their goal on 93 minutes and Mannetti said that despite losing, their idea of expanding the pool of players worked.

"Losing is not a problem as I got to see what others can offer and that is vital. We experimented against Lesotho and now Swaziland and I'm satisfied with the overall outcome from the two games. We saw players that are ready and players that are doing well domestically, buy not ready to step up yet", Mannetti said.

The 2015 Cosafa Cup winning coach singled out one of the newcomers, Marcel Papama.

"Seven players got a chance to play for the first time at this level against a Swaziland team that played their first team players and losing at the end by a solitary goal tells you something in terms of experience. Marcell Papama should get special mention though," he said.

Brave Warriors vs Swaziland: Edward Maova, Charles Hambira, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan Hanamub, Tjinotjiua Tjiuana Tjatindi, Ronald Ketjijere, Petrus Shitembi, Ikuaterua Hoveka, Marcel Papama, Itamunua Keimuine and Mapenzi Muwanei.

NFA