Liberia: Margibi's New Superintendent - 'Power Will Not Change Me'

Margibi County new Superintendent Jerry Varnie has assured Margibians of his preparedness not to let 'power' turn him around, most especially against the residents, who he has come to serve.

Varnie expressed his gratefulness to President Weah for reposing confidence in him.

"I appreciate the president and all those who have approved of my position to serve. I promise you all that power will not change me from good to bad," Varnie assured to a round of applause.

He promised to be a servant willing at all times to consult with all those who have ideas on how the County could become developed beyond its present status.

He outlined reconciliation and unity as key elements that his leadership will embark on as soon as possible. "I am from the CDC camp, but today and going forward, let me be known only as a Liberian first and a Margibian second. My position now will not keep me apart from all of you who are in the interest of peace, love, unity and reconciliation," Varnie said.

In his turn over message, former Superintendent John Z. Buway said there were many difficult paths his leadership threaded over for six years, but said in spite of that, he made some significant gains.

Former Supt. Buway (with microphone) turned his gavel over to Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Emmet Reeves.

Buway noted that as of March 28, 2012, his office should have received US$7,570,000. Of this amount, he said China Union should have given US$875,000; Firestone, US$160,000 while the government should have given US$ 200,000, but that expectation remains on the book.

"What is worth underscoring here is that in the budget, there is an earmarked portion while another is there for appropriation; but my office functioned for a whole year without receiving any money from government and the two concession companies," he said.

Buway, who in 2012 assumed the office of superintendent in Margibi, over the weekend turned over to Jerry Varnie, a staunch stalwart of the Coalition for Democratic Change who resides in Kakata, the County's political headquarters.

Margibi District 4 Representative Ben A. Fofana said while there is a need to appreciate Buway for his contribution in the County's governance system, he and his colleagues at the legislature are patiently awaiting an audit report from Buway so as to keep the records straight.