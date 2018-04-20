20 April 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt. Refutes Sh1.5trn Loss From Fy-2016/2017 Budget

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam — The government has categorically stated that there is no loss of Sh1.5 trillion from the budgeted funds for the 2016/17 financial year as it is being claimed through the media.

The clarification was made in the ongoing parliamentary session on Friday, April 20, by the deputy minister for finance, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, who said that these were rumours that were being spread by a few individuals who are not truly patriotic to their country.

Noting that the government collected a total of Sh25.3 trillion in the fiscal year under review (2016/17), the deputy minister also said that it spent Sh23.7 trillion in the same year.

"The money which is said to have gone missing was calculated from Treasury bonds (Sh697 billion); 'Receivable' revenues (Sh687 billion), and revenue that was collected on behalf of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, amounting to Sh203 billion," she explained.

"Therefore there was no money that was spent without being approved by Parliament as it is being claimed," she stressed.

Claims of 'missing money' started after the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, released the audit report for the 2016/17 financial year in Parliament.

