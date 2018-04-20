Namibia: Mbambo Invites Business Community to Zimbabwe

The Office of the Governor of the Kavango East region has been invited to a business expo taking place in the Mashonaland West province in Zimbabwe, scheduled to start on Friday.

This comes after the governor of the Kavango East region, Samuel Mbambo, in June last year headed a 35-member team comprising delegates from his office, state-owned enterprises and farmers on a study tour to Mashonaland.

The aim of the week-long familiarisation trip to Mashonaland West was to explore areas of possible cooperation and business opportunities. Mbambo and his delegation also held meetings, with some focusing on cooperation in food production and value addition with the aim of replicating what they learned and working towards poverty eradication.

"Our trip to Zimbabwe last year is not a once-off thing, but the start of a journey that we will walk with our colleagues," he said.

Mbambo added that he received a letter from Mashonaland, requesting the region to take part in the business expo, which is the first of its kind there.

He thus invited the business community in the region interested in taking part in the expo to join him, adding that he will be accompanied by four officials from his office.

"It is important that the business community goes to see and learn what others in Mashonaland are doing. Time is not on our side, as the expo will start on 20 April," he stated, adding that interested organisations should contact his office.

"They were here when we had our food expo last year to support us. Thus, our presence there will mean a lot to them," the governor noted.

The region entered into a twinning agreement with the province last year for mutual cooperation in various spheres of development.

- Nampa