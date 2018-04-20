Nigeria: Lagos Signs MoU to Collate Data of PWDs

In consolidation of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's all-inclusive policy, the Lagos State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Sociology, Lagos State University (LASU) to collate data of Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) in the state.

The MoU, which has the input of all relevant stakeholders aims to capture ages, locations, status of living of PWDs in Lagos, as a way of ensuring that PWDs are properly catered and accounted for in planning.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in Alausa, Ikeja, the Special Adviser to the governor on Social Development, Mrs. Joyce Onafowokan, said: "The MoU became necessary giving the governor's concern on ensuring everyone is captured in government's plan of action so as to have a data, which will enable government build framework for special persons."

She, however, expressed optimism that PWDs can contribute their quota to the socio-economic stance of Lagos if educated, mentored, counseled and enlightened on their innate ability, which validates the saying that there is ability in disability.

On the decision to choose LASU for the data collection, the governor's aide said the institution has the credibility in research and data collection alongside other social and geometry based projects.

Responding on behalf of the institution, the Dean of Sociology department, LASU, Prof. Elias Wahab, who appreciated the trust and confidence in the institution, assured government that accurate data of PWDs in the state will be presented to government. Wahab said the project will be approached with utmost dedication, saying data collection shows there is a projection on the part of government to provide for its citizens.