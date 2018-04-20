South Africa: Body of Gabon Man Found - Port Elizabeth

press release

Police in Port Elizabeth recovered the body of David Rene Roger Bellet-Brissaud (48) this afternoon, 19/04 from the Port Elizabeth harbour.

After viewing additional CCTV footage at the harbour, police diverted their search to another section of the port. From about 10:00 PE K9 Search and Rescue members, W/O's Etienne Gerber and Paul Franks with their dogs searched the area in a rubber duck. While circling an area in the bay, W/O Gerber's dog, Misty immediately reacted to a scent. The police divers were contacted and within ten minutes of entering the water, the body of Bellet-Brissaud was found.

On Thursday, 12/04 at about 15: 20, Bellet-Brissaud and his wife from Gabon booked into the Paxton hotel in Port Elizabeth. He was in Port Elizabeth to participate in the Ironman Africa Championship. After settling in, the couple took a walk on the beachfront and later dined with friends (other participants from Gabon) at the Boardwalk complex. At about 21:00, they retired to their rooms. It is further alleged that at about 01:00 in the morning, his wife woke up and noticed that her husband was not in the room and he had been missing ever since.

Police have opened an inquest docket and no foul play is suspected. A post mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of his death.