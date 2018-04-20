Ghana: Superhero Deals With Jumia Ghana

Africa's #1 online retailer is set to launch an all-round discount sale dubbed "Superhero deals"This discount campaign comes after the Mobile Week by Jumia which was the biggest online mobile sale of the year.

The company has in recent times rolled out several amazing discount campaigns aimed at customer satisfaction.

The "SuperHero Deals" campaign will run from 19th to 30th April with best of the best deals across all categories. Unlike the mobile week where the main focus was on mobile phones and accessories, Jumia's "Superhero deals" are open to all categories ranging from phones & accessories, fashion, computing, home & living, electronics and groceries.

Jumia's "SuperHero' deals" run all year round but this month's campaign is themed around the superhero Black Panther and the Wakanda Kingdom.

Speaking on the upcoming campaign, Mr. Ore Odusanya the Co-CEO of Jumia Ghana said "This is a great time for our customers and the perfect opportunity for everyone to save big on all items on our website. As the leading online retailer in Africa, we have an obligation to ensure that we provide amazing deals with the best quality items. Quality and price remain the top things customers consider when buying a product. Providing a campaign that gives them both and many more is just what makes us who we are. We have also introduced the best price guarantee feature which means that customers who find a better price anywhere else on selected products get their monies back. Just like the Wakanda Kingdom, Jumia has more to offer than the world knows and this campaign will highlight all these great offers".

With other intriguing contests and activities such as the "Wakanda Dance Challenge", "Draw Black Panther", "Vibranium deals", "Vibranium hunt" and many flash sales, this year's superhero deals campaign promises to be the best ever in the company's history. Aside the many amazing deals, customers stand the chance of winning exciting prizes such as cash, an all-expense paid "Wakanda weekend experience" in one of the best resorts on Jumia Travel and many more. The campaign will have dedicated days for African fashion where customers get up to 30% discounts off all African fashion items on the website.

"One important highlight of this year's campaign is that customers get 24H delivery on Jumia first products within Accra while those from other regions get their products delivered faster than before with many strategies put in place to ensure that delivery time is reduced drastically. Making our customers happy is what we work so hard for and providing all these amazing deals across all categories is certainly a step in the right direction. Customers also get to pay on delivery or via MTN mobile money," said Mr. Kayode Adeyinka, Co-CEO (Operations) at Jumia Ghana.