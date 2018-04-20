Ethiopia: Remembering Tewodros II - the Emperor Who Ended the Era of Division

In Ethiopian history, the time between the mid 18th to 19th centuries is known as 'Zemene Mesafint' or Era of Princes. The main feature of time was absence of central authority that the country was divided between regions run by different princes. It was Emperor (King of Kings) Tewodros II who came to the picture at this critical juncture in the country's history.

Tewodros II's origins were of course the time, the Era of Princes. But, having a humble origin, his aspirations were not as that of the regional nobility. He came to fight for the throne with a vision to reestablish a unified Ethiopian state and make significant reforms.

The historian Bahru Zewede in his book 'A history of Modern Ethiopia 1855-1991' wrote that Emperor Tewodros is the man who represented the first effective response to both the internal external challenge - to the squabbling princes as well as to the 'Turk'. Bahru went on to say that "Kasa Haylu, who, on his coronation in 1855 as Emperor Tewodros II, inaugurated the modern history of Ethiopia."

Once Tewodros claimed the throne, though there were rebellions here and there, he tried to unite various provinces including Shewa, which was an independent entity whose ruler even claimed the title Negue or king. In the first years of his reign, Tewodros managed to crush these rebellions, and enjoyed a relative peace.

Personality and rise to power

Because of his rise from the bottom to the top, from the life of a Shefta (bandit), without having a significant blood connection to the royalty, to a historic emperor who laid the foundation for the modern Ethiopian state, it is fair to say that Tewodros II earned his achievements through personal struggle and sacrifice.

According to Bahru, Kasa became Tewodros II largely by dint of his own personal qualities: his sense of mission, his military skill and valor and his extraordinary intelligence. He was essentially a self-made man. Kasa the shefta became Tewodros the emperor. Although his career was initially formed within the politics of the Zemana Masafent, finally he proved to be its antithesis.

In fact his life as a shifta in the plains of Qwara, was a very determining period of his life. Most of the enduring features of his personality were established. Two of them, according to Bahru, were his simplicity and disdain for pomp. He lived the life of his followers. According to Sven Rubenson, King of Kings: Tewodros of Ethiopia, Kassa "shared out captured grain and money to the peasants in Qwara and told them to buy hoes and plant."

Achievements as reformer

True, Emperor Tewodros had not been fortunate to fully realize his dream of seeing a strong and unified Ethiopian state because of several internal and external factors. But his place in Ethiopian history as the initiator of unity and modernization will remain undisputed.

According to Ghelawdewos Araia's book 'The Great Unifier: Emperor Tewodros II of Ethiopia' the first time in Ethiopian history, the Emperor established a professional standing army and the principle that governors and judges must be salaried appointees. Further, he also collected various valuable books in the form of a library and tax codes. And above all, he formed a centralized political system with respective administrative districts and laid the foundation for the subsequent emperors, Yohannes IV and Menelik II, to accomplish the formation of a modern Ethiopian state as we know it today.

Donald Crummey in the Book Tewodros as reformer and modernizer described Tewodros as 'Ethiopia's first monarch with a concept (however vague) of modernization.' Bahiru also noted that given the breadth of his vision and the energy that he brought to the Ethiopian scene, this is a fair assessment. The Emperor, in an attempt to speed up industrialization in Ethiopia, commissioned a large artillery mortal named after the Crimean town Sevastopol, the site of a battle during the Crimean war.

Death and legacy

In the final years of his time, the Emperor said to become harsh and took cruel measures on his opponents, probably because of the death of his beloved wife Empress Tewabech and his frustration because of the slow progress of his vision and reform.

Tewodros married Tewabech in 1848. She was by his side all the time and supported him. According to many sources, the Empress had a positive effect on Tewodros, and that his erratic and violent behavior in his last ten years was due to the lack of her advice and support, which he could not gain from his second wife Empress Turuwork.

Around 1865, various rebels had emerged, including in Shewa where the imprisoned prince Menelik escaped from prison and returned. In addition to his conflicts with rebels and rivals, Tewodros also entered into confrontation with European forces, particularly with the then superpower the British.

In his quest for modernization, Tewodeos requested the British to provide him with aid. He became discontented as he thought the Britons whom he had counted on to advance his request failed to do so.

This incident finally led to his demise. In an effort to free the hostages, the British sent an expeditionary force in 1968 and stormed his stronghold. In a move to avoid capture and humiliation, Tewodros committed suicide. His action gave him a heroic status among subsequent generations of Ethiopians and his 150th death anniversary is being commemorated.

In the course of subduing the Shewans, Tewodros imprisoned their prince Menelik who would later become emperor himself using a throne name Menelik II. Tewodros treated Menelik as a son and the latter finally achieved what his jailer and mentor aspired to achieve. In fact, though Menelik escaped from prison to reclaim his Shewan throne, it was during his stay with Tewodros that he gained the knowledge and aspirations to establish a modern Ethiopian state.