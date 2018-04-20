Angola and Togo Prepare Top Level Meeting

Luanda — The republics of Angola and Togo will analyse, with greater depth, their bilateral relations and new co-operation areas at a top level meeting, which is to take place this year in a place yet to be defined.

The information was given last Thursday, in Luanda, by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, moments after arriving in the country from Lomé (Togo's capital), where he received in an audience by the Togolese Head of State, Faure Gnassingbé Eyadéma.

On the occasion, the Foreign minister handed to Faure Gnassingbé Eyadéma a message from the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Manuel Augusto said that some legal tools that exist between the two countries are on a standstill, reason the two states agreed to draft a chronogram of actions intended to re-launch and bring efficacy to the bilateral relations.

Manuel Augusto said that while in Togo he seized the occasion to dialogue with his Togolese counterpart, Robert Dussey.

"Now it is up to the technicians and diplomats of both countries to work, within a set period, to propose to their respective leaderships the steps to be taken. We believe that still this year we'll have a top level meeting in which we'll draft the scope of the future co-operation", he emphasised.

The Foreign minister then disclosed that he also seized the occasion to express Angola's support to the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS) for the efforts it has been making for the normalisation of the situation in Guinea-Bissau.