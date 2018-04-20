20 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Nationalists Should Be Honoured - Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The continuous recognition of the historical figures of the various political parties that fought for the liberation of Angola was defended on Thursday in Luanda by the ambassador of career, Luís Neto Kiambata.

Speaking to Angop about the conference on the trajectory of Lucio Lara, the diplomat defended that, regardless of party memberships, all those who fought for the country should be recognized and honoured.

When referring to Lucio Lara, the ambassador stated that he was a very sober and patriotic man. The conference was held under the motto "Lucio Lara: Trajectory of a Combatant".

The academician Joao Teta praised the recognition of this historical figure, recognizing that Lucio Lara's achievements in Angola's liberation struggle transcended the MPLA.

Among other figures who should also be recognized, the academician highlighted Hoji-Ya-Henda.

The Angolan ambassador to Argentina, Hermínio Escórcio, highlighted the humanism, dignity and educative character of Lucio Lara.

The homage was paid by the Tchiweka Association and featured a photographic exhibition on the various aspects of Lucio Lara's life.

Loreto Rodrigo Leite Barreto de Lara, also known by his war name Tchiweka, was born on April 9, 1929. He was one of the founding members of the Peoples' Liberation Movement of Angola.

Angola

Angola's Lourenço to Attend Cassinga Day

Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço has accepted an invitation by President Hage… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.