Angolan Nationalists Should Be Honoured - Ambassador

Luanda — The continuous recognition of the historical figures of the various political parties that fought for the liberation of Angola was defended on Thursday in Luanda by the ambassador of career, Luís Neto Kiambata.

Speaking to Angop about the conference on the trajectory of Lucio Lara, the diplomat defended that, regardless of party memberships, all those who fought for the country should be recognized and honoured.

When referring to Lucio Lara, the ambassador stated that he was a very sober and patriotic man. The conference was held under the motto "Lucio Lara: Trajectory of a Combatant".

The academician Joao Teta praised the recognition of this historical figure, recognizing that Lucio Lara's achievements in Angola's liberation struggle transcended the MPLA.

Among other figures who should also be recognized, the academician highlighted Hoji-Ya-Henda.

The Angolan ambassador to Argentina, Hermínio Escórcio, highlighted the humanism, dignity and educative character of Lucio Lara.

The homage was paid by the Tchiweka Association and featured a photographic exhibition on the various aspects of Lucio Lara's life.

Loreto Rodrigo Leite Barreto de Lara, also known by his war name Tchiweka, was born on April 9, 1929. He was one of the founding members of the Peoples' Liberation Movement of Angola.