Angola: Competition Bill Passed in General Terms - Parliament

Luanda — The National Assembly approved last Thursday in general terms the Competition Bill submitted by the Executive and which is intended to better regulate commercial competition in Angola.

This is the first time that is introduced in Angola a legislation dealing with commercial competition, which outlines principles and rules for adequate competition in the trade sector.

The objective is to promote sound competitiveness among economic agents and efficiency in the supply of goods and services.

The said bill also establishes the creation of a Regulatory Authority of Competition expected to prevent and punish actions of agents, who do not comply with rules and principles of the competition.

The document was approved by unanimity, that is, 194 votes, which was the total of MPs attending last Thursday's parliamentary plenary session.

In his political statement, the whip of the largest opposition party, UNITA, Adalberto da Costa Júnior, said on the occasion that now the country has a legal tool that will safeguard the entrepreneurial activity, by taking measures to avoid the emergence of dominant companies, among other aspects.

"Today, be it in the banking sector, be it in telecommunications, passing by the big goods importers, big construction companies, up to the main service providers, everything belongs and is accountable to one political family", he regretted.

On his turn, the president of the Social Renewal Party (PRS), Benedito Daniel, deemed it opportune to approve such a law, which happens in the ambit of the country's efforts to boost socioeconomic economic.

On this issue, UNITA and PRS were the only parties to present the statement that each political party deserves in parliamentary discussions.

The session was chaired by the National Assembly Speaker.

